Malda: Rahul remembers late Ghanikhan Chowdhury during his ‘Nyay Yatra’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered late ABA Ghanikhan Chowdhury during his ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Malda on Wednesday.

He acknowledged the contributions of Late Chowdhury, the iconic Congress leader of Malda. “Ganikhan Chowdhury has done a lot for Malda, including the Malda Railway Division as Railways minister,” Gandhi said. He unleashed scathing attacks on the BJP for spreading hatred and injustice. “That is why I decided to spread Mohabbat (love) among people and added the word Nyay (justice) in my second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra,” he said.

“There is no need to say my ‘Mann ki Baat’ so I came here to listen to people and know what their Mann Ki Baat is. Now, the fight is between two types of thoughts. Hate and violent thoughts of RSS and thoughts of love from us. Bengal always showed the way. The people here are intellectuals. So you should come forward once again to wipe off this hatred.”

His Yatra entered Malda through Harishchandrapur from Bihar on Wednesday morning. Later through Chanchal and Ratua the Yatra reached English Bazar and went onto Sujapur in Kaliachak. Here Rahul will camp for the night at Hatimari Ground. Thousands of supporters thronged to catch a glimpse of Gandhi. The Congressman waved at them and shook hands.