Malda pushes monsoon onion cultivation to ‘stabilise’ prices

Malda: With onion prices typically soaring between October and December, the Horticulture department in Malda has taken a proactive step to stabilise supply and control prices during the winter months. The department has initiated the cultivation of the monsoon variety ‘Agrifound Dark Red’ onion across selected blocks in the district.



Deputy Director of Horticulture, Samanta Layek, said that the initiative aims to ensure that onions are harvested before the peak price season. “The seeds will be sown in June and July so that the crop can be harvested by October and November. Onion prices remain the highest from October to December. By introducing monsoon cultivation, the produce will reach the market at the right time,” he said.

Traditionally, monsoon onion cultivation is not common in Malda or other parts of West Bengal. To implement the plan, the department has sourced Agrifound Dark Red onion seeds from Nashik, Maharashtra. Around 300 kilograms of seeds have already been distributed free of cost among farmers in the district.

Layek emphasised that proper land selection is crucial for successful cultivation. “Monsoon onions require careful water management. Water must not stagnate at the base of the plants. Therefore, cultivation must be undertaken in elevated lands,” he explained.

Initially, four blocks — Habibpur, Bamangola, Gazole and English Bazar — have been selected for the programme due to the availability of suitable highland areas. Limited cultivation will also be carried out in a few other blocks on a smaller scale.

Officials believe the initiative will benefit both farmers and consumers. “If the crop reaches the market in October, farmers will receive better prices while consumers will get relief from steep seasonal price hikes,” Layek added. The department hopes the pilot project will encourage wider adoption of monsoon onion farming in the coming years.