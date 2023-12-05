Malda pushes for mango tourism in dist

Malda: Malda industrialists and traders are going to Siliguri for North Bengal Business meet slated on December 7 with a proposal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for developing ‘Mango Tourism’ in the district modelled on ‘Tea Tourism’ already blooming in the tea belt of North Bengal.



Among others, the demand of persuading the Union Ministry to build a Mango Industrial Hub in Malda will also be put to the CM through the meet. The recent initiatives taken by the state to rejuvenate the Silk Industry in Malda is also highly appreciated by the industrialists of the district.

The state government is going to organise a business meet at the Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat at Kawakhali in Siliguri on December 7 from 10:30 am chaired by the chief secretary of the government.

A delegation of 8 from the chambers and 10 of the mango merchants will leave for Siliguri on Wednesday for the meet on Thursday.

Seeing a huge number of tourists flocking the tea orchards of North Bengal to have a first hand experience of tea making, from plucking of leaves to tasting it’s variety, a similar experience of Malda mangoes can be provided to the tourists.

Tourism can be spread by setting up cottages in the mango orchards at strategic locations.

Ujjwal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association, said: “During the months of May, June and July at the time of ripening of Malda mangoes, tourists can stay in the resorts if mango orchards are set up. They can pluck the mangoes and taste them to their heart’s content. Further, angling in the water bodies of Malda may be added to their interest.”

“Malda being a historical place having relics of Gour, Pandua, Jagjivanpur with the preserved footprints of Mahaprabhu Chaitanya Deb and Kadam Rasool also can be developed as a centre of religious tourism,” Saha added.

Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said: “Malda tourism needs infrastructure development and publicity. Further the airport should be made operational fast. We shall also have issues of waiving vehicle fitness penalty, conversion of land, Bhabisyat Credit Card, labourer issues in Railway slipper factory to talk about with the officials.”

As per sericulture, the traders want the tax on cocoon import from other districts and states to be waived as the industry is now on a recovery stage.