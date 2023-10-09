Malda: Puja committee to reduce budget to help flood-affected people

Malda: Khutadaha Sarbojonin Durgotsav Committee in Chandpur Gram Panchayat in Bamongola has decided to stand by the flood-affected helpless families by cutting short their budget.



They have further decided that no subscription from the villagers will be collected for this year’s Puja and only government help of Rs 70,000 will be used. From the saved funds the families will be given new clothes and money for house repairs and study of the students. This Durga Puja has its base in Bangladesh.

With the rise of the Punarbhava river this year, apart from houses, agricultural land was submerged in water forcing the villagers to spend their days under tarpaulins. Meanwhile, preparations for Durga Puja are also underway in Khutadaha’s own temple.

Goutam Haldar, a member of the committee, said: “A majority of the village people earn their living by daily wages and agriculture. Due to inundation of agricultural land, people are worried about their availability of everyday meals. Therefore, it has been decided to help the flood-affected families and students.”

This Puja has been held since 1962 in the main temple on the Bangladesh side of the Indo-Bangladesh border fence. However, due to security reasons, the Puja started in Bengal in the 90s after barbed wire was installed along the border. However, even today, on ‘Mahashasthi’, the Puja begins with placing the holy ‘Ghot’ at the old temple in Bangladesh in presence of villagers from Khutadaha under the supervision of BSF and BDR. Then the ‘Ghot’ is brought to the temple in India, built in 2010, for the rest of the process. As a special custom, 7 types of curries, vegetables, sweets and curds are offered to Goddess Durga. Swapan Barai, another organiser, said: “The budget of the Puja is one and a half lakh rupees. No one will be charged. This time the state government will give Rs 70,000 and that money will be used for people’s help.”

Rajita Kisku, Panchayat Samiti member, said: “Thousands of people from 15 adjacent villages participate in the Puja.The initiative of Puja organisers to stand by the people in the flood situation is

really commendable.”