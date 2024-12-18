Malda: Proposal made to name cultural stage at book fair after Zakir Hussain

Malda: A proposal to name one of the main stages at the 36th Malda District Book Fair after late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was made on Tuesday, to pay tributes to one of the greatest tabla players.

The proposal was made at a convention at the district library’s ‘Boi-bagan’, where key proposals for the upcoming fair were discussed. The convention also addressed issues regarding stall allocation. Hussain’s contributions to the world of music are legendary and his association with the cultural fabric of India makes him a fitting honouree for the event. The proposal for naming a stage in his memory comes alongside other notable names, including composer Salil Chowdhury and poet Arun Chakraborty, who are also being considered for stage dedications. A final decision on this will be made after further discussions.

The book fair, set to begin on January 13 at Malda College Grounds, is expected to be one of the largest literary events in the region, with 170 stalls, 140 dedicated to books and 30 for non-book items. Food stalls will also be available outside the fairgrounds.

Despite challenges surrounding stall allocations, the fair committee is optimistic about resolving these issues and ensuring the participation of both local and out-of-town publishers. Joint Secretary of the book fair committee, Prasenjit Das said: “Proposal to name stage after Late Ustad Zakir Hussain highlights the fair’s commitment to honouring influential figures in the field of music and art.

His name, if finalised, will serve as a reminder of his immense legacy, which transcends the boundaries of music and connects deeply with the cultural richness of India. The organisers believe this will be a fitting tribute to the late maestro, whose work continues to inspire generations.” Das also stated that the District Magistrate has “confirmed that the number of stalls at the fair would be increased to accommodate more publishers, including those from Malda, who had previously been left out”.