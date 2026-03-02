Malda professor presents independent music in US

Malda: Malda’s Shibshankar Choudhury has successfully represented India at a prestigious international music conference hosted by George Washington University, drawing appreciation for both his academic research and live musical performance.



The four-day conference, organised by the International Association for the Study of Popular Music (IASPM–US), was held from February 26 to March 1 in Washington DC as part of the United States’ 250th Independence anniversary commemorations. The global event brought together leading scholars, musicians, and researchers working in the field of popular music studies. Out of more than a hundred applicants from across the world, only around 75 delegates were selected to present their work, making Choudhury’s participation particularly significant.

An English professor at the Ghani Khan Choudhury Institute of Engineering and Technology, Choudhury presented his research paper titled “Songs as Counter-Archives: Independent Popular Music, Memory, and State Power.” His paper explored how independent popular music can function as an alternative archive, preserving social memory while critically engaging with structures of state power.

Speaking over the telephone from Washington DC after the conclusion of the conference, Choudhury said: “It was an overwhelming experience to present my research and perform my own compositions before such a distinguished international audience. I felt proud to represent India and my hometown Malda on this global platform.”

As part of his presentation, he performed three original English compositions—Battle Zone, 1946, and I Am Virus—for which he is both lyricist and composer. The live performance formed an integral part of his practice-based research methodology. “The audience response was extremely encouraging. Many scholars appreciated the way theory and live music were brought together as a single research framework,” he said. In addition to presenting his paper, Choudhury was also invited to chair an academic session during the conference, moderating discussions among international delegates. “Chairing a session at such a reputed forum was a special honour. It allowed me to engage with leading voices in global popular music studies,” he added.

A resident of Deshbandhupara in English Bazar, Choudhury holds a PhD in English Literature and has released 23 original music albums that have received international recognition. Recently, Emmy Award-winning Hollywood filmmaker Dave Macintosh proposed directing the fourth music video of his English-language song ‘You Are Not Lost’. Reflecting on his journey, Choudhury said: “Through music and teaching, my aim has always been to keep India’s head held high on

the global stage.”

His successful participation has brought pride to Malda and highlighted the district’s growing presence in international cultural and academic forums.