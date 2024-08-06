Malda: Power supply infra being developed in Manikchak

Malda: Infrastructure revolving around electric supply is being rapidly developed in Manikchak. The department’s engineers completed the construction of 2 of the 3 towers to supply power from the 220 KV sub-station of Malda power grid.



Not only that, the foundation work of the last tower has also been completed according to West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) officials. The new 132 KV sub-station of Manikchak is likely to be functional from August 10 after the completion of this project under the direct supervision of Aroop Biswas, Power minister of the state.

The 22 km long high tension line has been laid from English Bazar to Manikchak and only 2 km ol cable laying is left. With the new sub-station being functional the electricity supply to 11 Gram Panchayats of Manikchak block as well as English Bazar and several nearby blocks will improve. The electricity department had already completed the installation of 86 towers for the entire project.

As per the order of the concerned ministry, if electricity distribution is stopped in any block or village due to technical reasons, then miking should be done in the entire area to inform people exactly why and the projected duration of the power cut else the

engineer in charge of that area will be served a show cause notice immediately.

On July 18, protests over power failure in the Enayetpur area resulted in clashes between the police and the people in Manikchak. 6 people, including the IC, of Manikchak police station were injured in the clashes with the agitators. Minister Biswas had issued a press note informing that 3 towers could not be installed due to objections of some landowners.

Following this, the district administration and the electricity department held meetings with the land owners and started construction of the tower. Within 12 days of the incident, the engineers completed the installation of 2 towers. All the problems, including low voltage issues in Manikchak and English Bazar areas will be resolved once the work is complete.

Soumen Das, Regional Manager of WBSEDCL Malda, said: “The laying of high tension lines is going at a fast pace and will be completed very soon. The engineers of both the electricity transmission and distribution departments are working day and night.”