Malda: Poverty-struck mother sells her newborn

The police have filed a complaint against those involved in buying a child sold by his poverty-stricken mother, in Malda district.

On November 18, owing to acute poverty, a mother allegedly sold her 18-day-old son to a businessman for Rs 1,50,000.

With this news, the villagers intervened and the newborn was returned to the mother.

The next day, the BDO met the woman and heard her problems. Food, clothes and other items were sent to her by the administration. The BDO assured her of all the necessary help, including ration in future.

The housewife gave birth to her second son at a rural hospital on November 1 but due to acute shortage of money at home, she did not have the ability to buy food or essential items for the newborn.

Further, her husband is a migrant worker who does not send any money from his workplace. At this point, a local who wanted a son expressed his desire to buy the newborn and the woman handed over her newborn to the businessman in exchange for money.

Abdus Sattar, Child Development Project Officer went to the woman’s house on Tuesday and

handed over food items and winter clothes.

Sattar said: “I went to the woman’s house on the instructions of the district authorities to investigate the incident. I found the incident true. We also extended some help to the woman.”

The police said that as per the direction from the District Child Welfare Committee, a complaint has been filed by the police against those involved

and an investigation has

been initiated.