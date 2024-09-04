Malda Police uncovers drug cache worth crores, 2 held

Malda: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the police conducted a raid at the residence of one Ejajul Hoque in Krishnapur Shabratitola under Baishnabnagar police station on Sunday evening.



Acting on confidential information, officers recovered approximately 6.064 kg of wet brown sugar concealed within cloth wrappings which is worth almost Rs 4 to 5 crore.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals: Fainul Shaikh (22) from Sobratitola, and another accomplice. Further investigation has implicated three others from the Kaliachak area.

The case has been registered under Baishnabnagar PS Case No 918/24, dated September 2, 2024, and involves violations of sections 21(c), 25, and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The Narcotics were being prepared in the house with the involvement of three others from Kaliachak. We have started searching for them. The cost of the seized drug runs into crores of Rupees. We have already produced the arrested, in court and have taken one in police custody.”