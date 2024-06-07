Malda police set up naka checking at entry & exit points

Malda: To boost safety and security of the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) area, the district police have set up 8 Naka Checking Points. These are strategically placed at the entry and exit points to and from the EBM area.

This will also work as a responsive system for the police against any specific tip or for a quick response after any incident. The public and especially the business community of Malda welcomed this move by the police.

Keeping in mind some recent incidents of illegal activities in the EBM area, the police talked to trade associations and started an alarm system in the jewellery shops. This alarm will be ringing in the police station while the switch will be at the place of business. A team of night guards have been deputed for every market in consultation with the police. To further strengthen vigil and the security of the municipal area 8 strategic entry and exit points have been identified by the police to install ‘Naka Checking Points’. Booths have been set up at these points.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “Surprise visits will be conducted by police officers at these points. There will also be mock drills. Any other vulnerable entry or exit points will shortly have similar facilities. In case of any specific tip-off, the vulnerable threats can be neutralised before they enter the municipal area or anyone trying to escape will result in sealing the

exit routes.”

Jayanta Kundu, president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the idea by the police while Ujjwal Saha, president of Malda Mango Merchants Association, requested the police to bring in similar arrangements for the area under Old Malda Municipality also.