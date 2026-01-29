Malda police seize illegal firearms in riverine op

Malda: Malda District Police achieved a major breakthrough by recovering a cache of illegal firearms during a special riverine operation conducted on the Ganga. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police personnel disguised themselves as boatmen and carried out surveillance along the river route in the Char Babupur area under Manikchak Police Station limits.



Addressing a press conference at the district police office on Wednesday, Malda Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said: “We had received reliable information that three criminals from Jharkhand were attempting to supply illegal firearms in Malda through the river route. Based on that input, a special team was formed and strategic surveillance was initiated.”

During the operation, police managed to apprehend one accused identified as Sabbir Sheikh (21), a resident of Radhanagar Police Station area in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. Upon searching him, police recovered five 7 mm pistols, five magazines and 21 rounds of live ammunition. “Our officers posed as local boatmen to avoid suspicion. The plan worked successfully, leading to the arrest and seizure,” the SP added.

However, two associates of the accused managed to escape by taking advantage of the river route. “Efforts are on to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Investigation is continuing,” Banerjee said.