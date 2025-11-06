Malda Police seize drugs worth around Rs 1 crore

Malda: The Malda police have arrested four people, including two women, in two separate operations targeting narcotics and counterfeit currency networks active along the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Kaliachak Police Station conducted an ambush near Hatimari field in Sujapur and arrested two women—Jina Khatun (27) and Taslima Bibi (26), both residents of Kismatpur, Mozompur, under the Kaliachak Police Station. Following a thorough search in compliance with legal procedures, police recovered two transparent polythene packets containing brown-coloured substances in wet condition, suspected to be brown sugar, weighing approximately 985 grams in total worth almost rupees one crore, along with an old black carry bag.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had procured the contraband from Mohammad Ajijul Hakim and Aslam Sheikh, both of Kaliachak, and were instructed to deliver it to Purnia, Bihar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered and the women have been produced before court with a prayer for police remand.

In another operation, Kaliachak Police arrested two youths—Saheb Ali and Arif Sheikh, residents of Sabdalpur and seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 7.89 lakh, in Rs 500 denominations.