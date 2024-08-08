Malda: Police seize brown sugar worth over Rs 50 lakh, arrests 3 persons

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police in Kaliachak and Baishnabnagar seized over 550 grams of brown sugar and arrested three persons. The seized item is worth almost Rs 55 lakh. Kaliachak Police Station has alone seized contraband items worth almost Rs 18 crore in the last 6 months.

The police in the wee hours of August 7 arrested one person namely Dhananjay Bhakat (30 years) of Alipur village under Kaliachak Police Station and recovered 281 grams of brown sugar from his possession. This seizure amounts to almost Rs 28 lakh. In another incident on the same night, 2 persons namely Dibakar Mondal (22 years) and Rajesh Mondal (26 years) both of Hadinagar in Sukdebpur Gram Panchayat were arrested from Bhagbanpur Elahitola area with almost 275 grams brown sugar. The accused were carrying the same concealed in their motorcycle. The retail price of the contraband is almost Rs 27 lakh.

Kaliachak Police Station succeeded in the last 6 months in recovering contraband drugs worth about Rs 18 crore and banned cough syrup Phensedyl worth Rs 83 lakh resulting in the arrest of over 50 traffickers through various operations.

Abdur Rahaman, forest and land reforms Karmadhaksya of Malda Zilla Parishad of Kaliachak, said: “The police have done a commendable job in Kaliachak to save youth from drugs. Would appeal to the police to continue their efforts.” Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “Cases have been started under specific Acts.”