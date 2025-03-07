Malda: Police security beefed up at Chamagram High School

Malda: In the wake of a shocking assault on teachers by students during the Higher Secondary examinations, unprecedented police security was deployed at Chamagram High School in Malda on Friday.

The tense atmosphere prompted district education officials and local legislators to inspect the examination process.

The controversy erupted on March 6, the second day of the Higher Secondary exams, when chaos broke out at the school in Baishnabnagar. The trouble began when teachers conducted pre-exam frisking of students before the English paper. Some students reportedly reacted violently, leading to an alleged assault on teachers. In response, teachers refused to continue frisking, citing security concerns.

On Friday, Baishnabnagar Police IC Biplab Haldar led a heavy security deployment, including RAF personnel, monitoring the school and surrounding areas. Even parents were restricted from approaching the examination centre. District School Inspector, Secondary Banibrata Das and MLA Chandana Sarkar with Uttiya Pandey, district president of WBTSTA, inspected the arrangements.