Malda police return 120 stolen cell phones to owners

malda: Malda police recovered and returned about 120 stolen phones to their owners from the office of the Superintendent of Police on Monday.



These phones had been recovered over the past one and a half months.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “We returned the mobile phones as a Holi gift to the owners on Monday. A person stores his important and personal information on his mobile phone and losing it is depressing.”

“Hence the police try their best to recover all the stolen phones. In one-and-half-month, the police recovered 120 stolen phones and handed them over to the owners,” he said. The complaints of these persons were registered in various police stations in the district. The dedicated unit of the police to deal with such complaints then recovered

the phones.