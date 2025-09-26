Malda Police launch ‘treasure hunt’ to boost cyber awareness during Puja

Malda: This Durga Puja, pandal hopping in Malda is set to become not only festive but also adventurous and informative. In a unique initiative, Malda District Police have introduced a “Treasure Hunt” with a cyber awareness theme to engage visitors and spread awareness about online safety.

The initiative, named “Cyber Treasure Hunt 2025,” will be available across 15 major Puja pandals in Malda town. Each pandal will display a QR code that visitors can scan to access cyber-related awareness questions. Correct answers will unlock the next clue, taking participants from one pandal to another in a thrilling chain of discovery.

Explaining the concept, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav said: “To make Puja even more exciting while educating people, we have organised a Treasure Hunt with cyber awareness.

By scanning QR codes at different pandals and answering correctly, participants move to the next clue. The more correct answers they give, the higher their chances of winning prizes. The competition will run from Sasthi to Navami, between 3 pm and 3 am each day. Top three participants daily will receive prizes from the Police Assistance Booth.”

Alongside the cyber awareness drive, Malda Police have also launched a Puja Guide Map to help visitors navigate the city’s pandals and manage crowd flow.

As large numbers of visitors from neighboring districts as well as Bihar and Jharkhand are expected, additional security arrangements have been put in place.

These include 79 drop gates, anti-eve-teasing squads, plain-clothes police officers, motorcycle patrolling, and a dedicated ambulance green corridor. The initiative has been welcomed warmly by the local youth.

Ankur Majumder, a college student, said: “This is a wonderful step by the police. Not only will it make pandal hopping more fun with friends, but it will also help us learn about cyber safety—what to do, what to avoid, and how to protect ourselves from online fraud.”