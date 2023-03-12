Malda police launch cyber security awareness campaign

malda: The cyber crime wing of Malda police has launched a cyber security awareness campaign for school students, parents and teachers.



According to the officials of the cyber wing, a complete database of the students and nodal teachers to be appointed, for the campaign, will be prepared. The campaign will also rope in the banks of the district to stop fraudsters from collecting biometric data. The campaign will be conducted phase-wise.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP) Malda, said: “The need of the hour is to educate and spread awareness among people to prevent fraudsters from cheating them. The more people get aware about the modus operandi of these fraudsters, the less will be the number of such cases. We are now putting up banners and targeting busy places for holding the campaign.”The department officials said the distributors of various telecom companies selling SIM cards have been advised to install CCTV cameras in their stores. They have also been asked to scrutinise identification documents and prevent submission of fake documents. They will have to maintain a logbook of customers and limit the issuance of SIM cards to one-per document on a single day.

Abul Kalam Azad, cyber crime expert of Malda, said: “Youngsters are vulnerable to such crimes. Many of them misuse the internet. Hence it becomes pertinent to educate them about such crimes.”

“It is important for parents to teach their children about online safety. Earlier, a child from Harishchandrapur became a victim of trafficking. He had fled from the house after being lured by online games. However, he was saved by a bus driver,” he added.Azad added that the campaign was to make people more cautious.