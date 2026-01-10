Malda Police introduce QR code system for anonymous crime tips

Malda: In a bid to strengthen its fight against rising crime, the Malda district police have introduced a two-dimensional barcode system — commonly known as a QR (Quick Response) code — to collect information directly from the public while ensuring complete anonymity of informants.

The QR codes will be displayed prominently at crowded tea stalls, paan shops and across neighbourhoods, enabling residents to share vital inputs about criminal activities by simply scanning them on their smartphones.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over the spread of organised crime in the district, particularly involving fake currency, illegal firearms and narcotics such as brown sugar. Areas like Kaliachak, Baishnabnagar and Harishchandrapur have witnessed frequent incidents of violence, with shootings and bombings becoming a cause for alarm. According to police claims, brown sugar addiction has spread “like poison” across the district, with seizures worth crores of rupees made in the last one month alone.

Explaining the concept, Malda Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said: “The district police have developed a dedicated QR code through which any citizen can send information related to crime. The identity of the informant will remain completely confidential.” He added that the QR code is being promoted on social media and will also be distributed through leaflets in remote villages.

“The codes will be displayed at various important locations so that people can easily access them,” the SP said.

Police officials believe the system will act as a digital extension of traditional police sources. A senior officer of police noted: “We already depend on civic volunteers and village police as sources. With smartphones now in almost every hand, the QR code can work as an effective and modern source of information.”

The QR code invites citizens to stand with the police in the fight against crime, urging them to secretly report information related to brown sugar, fake currency, Phensedyl, illegal arms and explosives. The message accompanying the code assures safety and secrecy for all tip-offs.

The move has drawn appreciation from various sections of society. Ujjwal Saha, district secretary of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised the initiative, saying: “Providing information through a QR code is truly innovative. From our organisation as well, we will help in promoting the QR code so that more people

come forward.”