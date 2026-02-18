Malda Police bust narcotic racket, arrests four of Kaliachak from Goa

Malda: In a major breakthrough against interstate narcotics trafficking, the Malda Police arrested four youths from Goa Airport for their alleged involvement in a brown sugar racket operating across multiple states. The accused have been identified as Ismail Sheikh, Sourabh Ali alias Hajikul, Mijanur Rahaman alias Mamun, and Abdul Suvan alias Khichu, all residents of Kaliachak in Malda district.

Police recovered a sealed health drink container allegedly containing brown sugar, which investigators claim was prepared using ingredients sourced from Manipur. The arrests followed earlier action on January 31, when two alleged peddlers from Kaliachak — Dalim and Benarul — were apprehended in Kolkata based on a tip-off. After securing their custody through the Malda court, investigators learned about the involvement of the four accused, who were initially believed to be in Himachal Pradesh but were later tracked to Goa. A special team from Malda coordinated with the Goa Police, leading to their arrest at the airport.

Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said: “This is a racket operating from Malda in different states to supply brown sugar.

The ingredients were collected from Manipur and after preparing brown sugar it was supplied to many states and cities. The arrests were challenging, but we did it.”

Further investigation is underway, and more arrests and seizures are likely, police said.