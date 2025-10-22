Malda police bust multiple crime rackets in past 3 days

Malda: In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the Malda district police have busted multiple rackets involving narcotics, fake currency, and stolen materials over the past three days, arresting over a dozen suspects and recovering contraband worth crores.

On October 20, acting on a tip-off, officers from Gazole Police Station raided Brajavita under Pandua Gram Panchayat and detained six persons—all residents of Malda’s Kaliachak and Gazole areas. During the search, police recovered 1.7 kg of suspected brown sugar along with raw narcotic materials and processing equipment concealed in the house of Fulchand Mandal. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

In another operation, Baishnabnagar Police arrested a Bihar-based woman, Kanchan Devi (38), from Khejuria Ghat area with 1.343 kg of brown sugar, also valued at nearly Rs 1 crore. Police suspect she procured the consignment from Kaliachak to smuggle it into Bihar. “We are investigating cross-border links and tracing the supply chain,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Baishnabnagar Police intercepted Manjarul Islam (19) and recovered Rs 7.85 lakh in Fake Indian Currency Notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Further, in a follow-up operation on October 18, Gazole Police arrested five persons from Sujapur and seized 13 quintals of stolen aluminium wire.

“These coordinated actions reflect our zero-tolerance approach towards drug trafficking and fake currency networks,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda.