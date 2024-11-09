Malda Police bust fake currency racket, arrest 3

Malda: In a major breakthrough, the police and STF arrested three individuals involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency in the Kaliachak region.

The arrested persons, identified as Akhtarul Jaman @ Raj (25), Aresh Ali (59) and Kamiruddin Momin (64), were apprehended following a tip-off and a subsequent raid at Baliadanga Idgaha More near NH34 under Kaliachak Police Station.

The police seized a total of 768 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 3,84,000 in denominations of Rs 500. The counterfeit notes were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The trio confessed during interrogation that the counterfeit currency was supplied to them by Mithun Sheikh and Ajit Ali, both from Kharibona, under Golapganj. The accused further revealed that they were tasked with circulating the fake notes in exchange for Rs 1.3 lakh.

The operation, they claimed, was orchestrated at the behest of one Suraj Saha from Bihar’s Katihar.

A case has been filed under sections 179/180/61(2)/3(5) of the BNS Act (Kaliachak PS Case No. 1814/24). The arrested persons have been presented before the court, with the investigation continuing.