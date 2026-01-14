Malda Police arrest drug racket’s ‘kingpin’

Malda: Malda Police have arrested Enarul Sheikh, described as the kingpin of a major drug syndicate operating across West Bengal and several other states, in a late-night operation in Kolkata’s Entally Police Station area. A special team from Malda carried out the raid after tracking him for a long time. His uncle, Bhablu alias Saukat Sheikh, was also arrested during the operation.

According to the police, Enarul headed a well-organised network involved in procuring raw materials for drugs from northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam, processing them into brown sugar, and distributing the narcotic across the country through a chain of agents. The racket was reportedly active in states like Bihar and Jharkhand as well.

Malda Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said: “Our investigation suggests that Enarul Sheikh earned profits running into several thousand crores through drug trafficking. This is a major breakthrough in our anti-narcotics drive.”

Enarul’s name had also surfaced earlier in several gang war incidents in the region.

The arrested accused has been produced before the Malda district court, with the police seeking 10 days’ custody. Authorities are also probing possible links with Bangladeshi networks and influential individuals.