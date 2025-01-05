Malda police announce Rs 2 lakh cash reward each for info on two absconders

Malda: The Malda police have released photos of two suspects in the murder of TMC leader Dulal (Babla) Sarkar, offering a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh each for information on suspects Krishna Rajak (30) from Jhaljhalia Railway Barrack Colony and Bablu Yadav (31) from Mahanandapally, both under English Bazar Police Station, who are absconding.

Authorities seek public help to locate them. In a major development, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of Sarkar. The accused reportedly operated from a hideout just 200 metres from Sarkar’s residence, monitoring his movements. Explosive allegations have been made by Sarkar’s wife, Chaitali Ghosh Sarkar, claiming that her husband was a victim of a premeditated political conspiracy.

According to police sources, the culprits set up a base in a makeshift shelter near Sarkar’s house days before the murder. Among those arrested are two sharpshooters from Bihar and three local youths, including Amit Rajak, who resides near Sarkar’s home. Eyewitnesses claim they noticed suspicious activity near the area, but the culprits vanished

after the crime. Two new arrests were made recently: Abhijit Ghosh (20) from Ghorapir and Amit Rajak (22) from Jhaljhalia in English Bazar.

These arrests follow the earlier apprehension of Tinku Ghosh from Gabgachi and two others from Bihar. All accused have been presented before the Malda District Court, with the police seeking a 13-day remand for further investigation. Chaitali Sarkar, Sarkar’s widow, has alleged that the arrests might be a ploy to shield the real masterminds behind the murder. “Babla was killed for political reasons. The hired killers must have been guided by influential figures who remain untouched,” she said, demanding a thorough investigation.

The case has now drawn forensic experts to aid the inquiry. Meanwhile, another startling statement came from Sucharita Yadav, wife of accused Bablu Yadav, who claimed no involvement in the crime and denied knowing about her husband’s alleged activities.

“If I had any idea before of his planning something like this, I myself would have called the police. Babla Sarkar was a good person and helped me a lot. A divorce case is going on between my husband and me. He originally hails from Bihar,” said Yadav.