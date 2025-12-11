Malda Panchayats face major setback in annual evaluation

Malda: In a significant administrative development, Malda district has emerged as the worst performer in the 2024-25 annual Panchayat evaluation, with 43 Gram Panchayats (GP) failing to meet the required standards. Four months after the results were published, the state government issued strict directives to the underperforming panchayats, asking them to increase their own-source revenue and warning of fund cuts in the next financial year if improvements are not made.

A review meeting was held at the Sanuallah Auditorium of Malda College, attended by Panchayat heads, secretaries, district officials and representatives from the Institutional Strengthening of Gram Panchayats (ISGP) programme. The session was chaired by Anamika Majumdar, Special Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development department.

According to officials, most of the failing Panchayats showed “poor own-income generation and slow utilisation of funds”, leading to their dismal performance. “The financial health of several Panchayats in Malda is extremely weak. They must work towards self-reliance for sustained development,” said a senior administrative officer after the meeting.

The evaluation process considers key factors such as planning quality, revenue collection, timely preparation of the budget, audit compliance and whether Panchayats utilise at least 70 per cent of allotted funds within the stipulated time. Reacting to the report, ATM Rafiqul Hussain, Sahasabhadhipati of Malda Zilla Parishad, acknowledged the shortcomings. “Work in several Panchayats slowed down due to multiple local issues. We are preparing a roadmap to complete all pending tasks at the earliest,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure that no Panchayat from Malda lags behind in the next evaluation.”

The administration has begun issuing guidelines to boost revenue collection, strengthen financial monitoring and ensure timely implementation of projects. Officials stated that failure to comply would directly impact next year’s grants. With Malda topping the list of underperforming districts, the pressure is now firmly on local bodies to improve governance.