Malda: ‘Overnight Oct rain damages crops across 250 hectares of land’

Malda: A sudden spell of heavy overnight rain in October has caused significant crop damage across several blocks in Malda district, prompting the state Agriculture department to launch support measures for affected farmers. According to preliminary assessments, nearly 250 hectares of Aman paddy suffered partial damage, along with small portions of maize and pulses, while leafy vegetables and other greens were also affected.

District officials said the damage was far less severe than initially feared. “At first, it seemed that nearly 2,600 hectares of paddy across the district had been impacted,” said Bidyut Barman, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Malda. “But after our teams visited every block from November 1, it became clear that about 250 hectares of paddy sustained only partial loss.

Even so, the sudden rain posed a serious threat.” On the night of 31 October, Malda recorded its highest rainfall of the week. Kaliaganj-III block alone logged 150 mm, while Habibpur and Bamangola each received over 100 mm. In Old Malda, rainfall touched 80 mm, raising immediate concerns of widespread agricultural damage.

To verify the situation, the state government dispatched a two-member inspection team—comprising one Joint Director and one Deputy Director of the Agriculture department—on November 3 and 4. They surveyed several affected blocks and later submitted a detailed report to the state headquarters. Their findings helped establish the final estimate of potential damage.

According to departmental sources, the rain had initially been suspected to have impacted 1,035 hectares of Aman paddy, 121 hectares of maize and 222 hectares of vegetables. However, after thorough field verification, only paddy was found to have suffered notable partial loss. Additionally, around 60 hectares of vegetables and 15-20 hectares of maize and kolai (black gram) suffered measurable damage.

“We have confirmed partial losses in paddy, along with small areas of maize and kolai,” Barman stated. “To support farmers, we are providing free seeds of mustard, kolai and lentils, along with chemical agents for seed treatment.”

The assistance is being offered under the Bangla Shashya Bima crop insurance scheme, ensuring that affected farmers receive compensation and inputs ahead of the next sowing cycle.

The Agriculture department has assured that all farmers who faced losses will receive timely support to resume cultivation without delay.