Malda: Opposition leader’s husband threatens TMC Pradhan in her office

Trinamool Pradhan and Nirman Sahayak of Gopalpur Gram Panchayat (GP) of Manikchak were issued life threats by the husband of the Opposition leader of the GP during a general body meeting.

It is further alleged that the accused, Sufi Kamal alias Pintu, brought three armed miscreants along with him. Soon after receiving a complaint, police started an investigation, examining the CCTV footage.

The accused is absconding. Anjumara Khatun, Pradhan of the GP, said: “With the commencement of the general body meeting in the Panchayat office, Pintu and three others with arms entered the office and threatened to kill me. Nirman Sahayak Anindya Sarkar was also issued life threats.”

Mohammad Asiruddin, Panchayat Samiti member, said: “The sight was very frightening. Three armed persons in black attire entered the office and threatened the Pradhan. He was demanding that works be distributed but the process is yet to start and on Wednesday was the first meeting. We want the police to take steps.”

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused.