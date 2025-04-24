Malda: One dead, 2 injured as miscreants attack local youths

Malda: In a shocking incident that unfolded in the dead of night, a group of armed miscreants attacked local youths posing as night guards in the Sekendarpur area of Amriti under English Bazar Police Station. The brutal assault led to the death of a 27-year-old youth and left two others injured. The incident has sparked unrest in the area, with residents accusing the police of negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Nimai alias Shibu Mondal, a resident of Sekendarpur. According to local sources, Nimai, along with a few other young men, including 15-year-old Surya Mondal, had taken up the responsibility of guarding their neighborhood at night due to a recent surge in criminal activities. Despite repeated complaints to the English Bazar Police Station, no security measures had reportedly been taken, prompting villagers to organise their own patrols. At around 1 am, the group encountered a gang of miscreants and attempted to question them. The miscreants retaliated violently, attacking the youths with sharp weapons. Nimai Mondal and others, including Surya, sustained severe wounds and were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital. The hospital authorities confirmed Nimai’s death owing to huge blood loss later while Surya remains in critical condition under treatment.

Following the attack, villagers gathered in protest, blocking the Amriti-Manikchak State Highway with placards and slogans condemning police inaction. The situation escalated into chaos, forcing the police to resort to multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the angry mob and regain control. Residents, including protester Piu Mondal, claimed that the police had been informed multiple times about the increasing criminal activity in the village but no action was taken. They alleged that miscreants had been looting valuables from temples and empty houses and yet, no arrests or patrols had been conducted until tragedy struck.

In response, Additional Superintendent of Police Sambhav Jain stated: “A CCTV footage from the vicinity is being analysed to identify the attackers. A thorough investigation is underway.” Further, it is stated that 18 have been detained by the police in the incident.

By late afternoon, the situation was brought under control through discussions with the protestors, and normal traffic resumed on the state highway. However, the incident has left the village gripped in fear and mourning, as residents demand justice and accountability.