Malda: Officials take stock of unprotected areas

Malda: The Mahananda River water is all set to reach a critical level following incessant rains in North Bengal, prompting urgent action from local authorities. Parts of wards 8, 9, 12, and 13 of the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) have already been inundated, affecting approximately 3,000 residents living along

unprotected riverbanks.

On Thursday morning, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, Sub Divisional Officer and EBM Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, assessed the situation from speed boats of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). To aid those affected, relief materials — comprising dry food, clothing and tarpaulins — were distributed to at least 200 families. A team of 30 NDRF personnel has been moved from Bhutni, which has faced flooding for over a month, to support operations in English Bazar. The NDRF team is stationed at the Malda DSA stadium for rapid response. A flood shelter at South Baluchar, funded with nearly Rs 1.2 crore, has been earmarked for relief efforts despite not yet being formally inaugurated.

Mausam Noor, Rajya Sabha MP, had a narrow escape during a relief visit in Ratua when her boat nearly capsised on Thursday afternoon. TMC leader Soumitra Roy fell into the dangerous Fulhar River but was rescued. Currently, the Mahananda is flowing at 20.87 metres, just below the danger level of 21 metres, with forecasts suggesting further rises that could exacerbate the situation.

Singhania stated: “We have sufficient relief materials stored and are actively distributing them. Gruel kitchens are also operational.” Choudhury added: “Preparations are underway for temporary shelters to accommodate those displaced, should the situation worsen.”