Malda nursing home license suspended, Rs 5L compensation imposed

Kolkata: The license of the Gour Seva Sadan and Clinic, a nursing home in Malda was suspended after the local administration spotted several infrastructural deficiencies. Additional District Magistrate (Health) of Malda had paid a surprise visit and found several faults on the part of the private nursing home.



The nursing home was also asked to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. It was clearly communicated to the nursing home that its license will not be cleared until the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) in the district issues a fit certificate. The nursing home authorities have, however, appealed to the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) to reduce the amount of compensation.

The nursing home will not be able to admit any patients, and it will have to be closed. Considering its appeal for a reduction of compensation, the WBCERC asked them to pay the amount in monthly instalments of Rs 50,000. In another case, the WBCERC asked the SS Diagnostic Centre to pay compensation to the family members of a girl child whose USG was allegedly wrongly done by the centre.

The girl was taken with severe abdominal pain, but it did not shed any light on the condition of her appendix. In a separate institution, the USG test confirmed that the patient’s appendix was ruptured and she had undergone surgery.