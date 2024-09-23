Malda: Nurses allegedly abused by relatives of patient

MALDA: Tension flared at Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital on Saturday night as on-duty nurses reported being threatened and verbally abused by relatives of Asgar Ali, a patient from Badnapur under the Harishchandrapur Police Station.

The incident took place around 8 pm when a male nurse confronted a relative attempting to take a chair designated for nursing staff from the nurse’s station in the male ward. The situation quickly escalated, leading to threats against the nurses when several female staff members intervened. Nurses reported being subjected to racist comments, with one colleague specifically targeted. Moumita Saha, the nurse-in-charge, stated: “They totally misbehaved with us and made racist comments on one of our colleagues.”

Another nurse recounted feeling threatened when a relative remarked on her appearance, suggesting that they were influential enough to have her removed from her position. “We are scared now to return home alone,” she said.

The hospital management contacted local authorities, prompting a swift police response. Officers arrived to restore order and ultimately arrested Arif Ali (22), one of the relatives involved in the altercation. Mohammed Samim, the hospital’s superintendent in charge, confirmed the arrest and assured staff that police would provide assistance as needed.

“There’s no issue regarding the ongoing treatment of the patient,” said Samim.