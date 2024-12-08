‘Malda, North & South Dinajpur projected to attract Rs 12K crore in investments’

Malda: The districts of Malda, North and South Dinajpur in Bengal could collectively attract up to Rs 12,000 crore in investments, according to the projections made during the Synergy & Business Facilitation Conclave, held in Durgakinkar Sadan in English Bazar on Saturday.

The conclave, organised by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) & Textiles, showcased a promising future for local entrepreneurship, with projections indicating substantial investment potential in the coming years. The conclave witnessed an overwhelming response from over 700 entrepreneurs, who were introduced to various government schemes aimed at facilitating business growth.

With significant investment potential, the three districts could generate more than 1.6 lakh jobs. The projections are seen as a direct outcome of the concerted efforts to promote MSME growth and create a conducive business environment.

The event showcased various schemes such as the ‘Bhabishyat Credit Card Scheme, under which, loans worth Rs 95.37 crore have already been sanctioned to nearly 4,000 entrepreneurs across the districts. In addition, under the Banglasree Incentive Scheme, subsidies totalling

Rs 15.81 crore have been provided so far to 41 units.

An industrial park, to be set up at Gazole in Malda with an anticipated investment of Rs 25 crore, is likely to generate approximately 150 jobs.

With Rs 800 crore in investment proposals received from participating entrepreneurs, the focus on expanding key industries such as fruit processing, bamboo-based products, and garment manufacturing is clear.

Chandranath Sinha, state minister of MSME and Textiles, after inaugurating the event, said: “We are here to facilitate the entrepreneurs in presence of all the concerned departments, banks and officials. We are now putting more stress on marketing of the products. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is specially asking the women to come forward with their startups.”

“We request some considerations for Malda. To establish a new industrial park and designate Malda as a “D” Zone for subsidies to develop a tourism hub based on historical Gour and the international border to waive Agri-Marketing tax on silk cocoon and plywood, to allow district officers to issue quarantine certificates for Malda mangoes and agricultural exports and to fix gate and bond prices for Pukhraj potatoes are some of them,” said Ujjwal Saha, president of Malda Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry.