Malda: No nomination filed for Zilla Parishad seats so far

MALDA: Malda is yet to see a single nomination for contesting in the polls for 43 seats of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) though on the 2nd day for filing nominations on May 10. Nomination for Panchayat Samity (PS) has been done by 4 while 51 filed their for contesting in Gram Panchayat (GP) level till Saturday.



Candidates with tickets from political parties are yet to file nomination for Panchayat Samity as all 4 nominations have been filed by independent candidates. Among 51 gram panchayat nomination only 2 have been filed by the ruling Trinamul Congress party while 21 have filed by Congress, 13 by BJP, 10 by CPI(M), 2 by independents and 1 by others in the first two days.

According to the district election cell, among 4 nominations done at PS level 2 are from Gazole and 1 each from Ratua 2 and Kaliachak 3 blocks. Again among 51 in GP level 14 have been done from Gazole, 11 from Kaliachak 3, 10 from Harishchandrapur 2 blocks with the rest from other blocks except Harishchandrapur 1, Ratua 2, English Bazar, Manikchak and Kaliachak 2 having no nomination from them at all. Malda has 146 GP in 15 blocks with 2716 constituencies with 3186 seats. There are 436 Panchayat Samity and 43 Zilla Parishad seats in the district as per the press note issued by the West Bengal State Election Commission. Further, there are 3035 polling stations in the district including 2732 main and 303 auxiliary booths.