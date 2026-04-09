Malda: NIA refrains from seeking custody of Mofakkerul Islam

Malda: In a fresh development in the ongoing probe into the SIR-related unrest in Malda, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday did not seek custodial interrogation of prime accused Mofakkerul Islam. The Malda District Court instead remanded him to judicial custody till April 17, when the matter will be heard next.



Mofakkerul Islam, along with other accused individuals, was produced before the court amid tight security. The case stems from violent protests reported on April 1 and 2 in Sujapur and Jalalpur under Kaliachak-I block and Mothabari under Kaliachak-II block. During the unrest, seven judicial officers assigned to SIR duties were allegedly confined inside the Block Development Office, triggering a major law-and-order crisis.

The officers were later rescued in a joint operation led by the district police superintendent along with central forces. However, tensions escalated further when their convoy reportedly came under attack during evacuation. A viral social media video purportedly showed Mofakkerul Islam, a practising advocate, standing atop a vehicle and addressing a crowd, allegedly inciting unrest. He was subsequently arrested at Bagdogra Airport on charges of provocation.

While being escorted from court on Wednesday, Mofakkerul Islam defended his position, stating: “The movement will continue until voters’ names are duly registered. Whether it is the NIA or even the CBI, I will cooperate fully with the investigation. I was present in Sujapur, but I have been made an accused in the Mothabari incident. In fact, I had tried to help defuse the situation and had spoken with the police and officials present there.”

His counsel, advocate Md. Santu Mia, reiterated his innocence, saying: “My client is a learned advocate and is innocent. He was merely passing through and made a statement. We argued this before the court. The NIA did not even seek his custody, which reflects the lack of necessity for further interrogation. A fair and impartial investigation is essential.”

The court also remanded several other accused to judicial custody till April 10 and 12, while the driver accompanying the advocate has also been sent to custody.

Authorities confirmed that the NIA has already begun a detailed investigation into multiple cases linked to the unrest across Malda district.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Debjyoti Paul said: “The production of the accused persons is before time as the investigation authority of the cases has been changed as per the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

The accused will be handed over to the NIA through a process and it will take some time.”