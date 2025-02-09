Malda: New ‘Matrima’ to be established at Manikchak Rural Hosp

Malda: A new Matrima (mini mother and child hub) with a strength of 20 beds is set to be established at Manikchak Rural Hospital. The other Matrima of Malda is located in the premises of Malda Medical College and Hospital. The Bengal government has allocated almost Rs 9.72 crore for this initiative under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). After completing the tender process, construction work for the facility will commence.

Ahead of the project’s initiation, MLA of Manikchak, Sabitri Mitra, held discussions with the Manikchak block and health administration officials. The meeting took place on Saturday afternoon at the office of the block health officer, where the blueprint for the Matrima ward was discussed in detail.

The establishment of the Matrima ward aims to improve maternal healthcare services in the region.

This initiative is expected to provide advanced medical facilities for pregnant women, ensuring safer childbirth and better postnatal care. With government funding and administrative cooperation, the project is anticipated to bring significant improvements to maternal and child healthcare in Manikchak and its surrounding areas.

“Not only Manikchak and Bhutni areas, Ratua-I and II with Harishchandrapur will be benefited by this initiative of Mamata Banerjee. A mother’s waiting hut where expecting mothers of remote areas can stay from before a month of the delivery will also be built in the same building of Matrima. A fund of Rs 9,71,97,806 has already been sanctioned for the project,” said Mitra.