Malda: Nababgunj Haat likely to get a makeover

MALDA: The General Manager of District Industrial Corporation (DIC) inspected the Nababgunj Haat (rural market) in order to give it a new look. The makeover process will be initiated by DIC after getting an approval from the department helming the Rural Haat scheme of the state government.



“We visited the haat area and it can be taken under the scheme for a renewed look. At least 15 cottah land is required to get the benefits of the scheme. By the time the department gives the nod, we will prepare a detailed plan. We have consulted the locals about their requirements,” said Manabendra Mandal, General Manager of DIC.

The haat, situated at the Old Malda block, is one of the oldest rural haats of the district. According to locals, the Nababgunj Haat was famous among the traders in the past who used to travel by boats to visit the place via Mahananda River situated near the area. With time, the popularity of the haat reduced and the old glory was gone. However, traders and buyers would still visit the market every Wednesday and Sunday.

Locals also demanded a community hall in the area in order to host marriage and other social programmes. To expand the market, the owners of the land attached to the haat area will also be approached by the authorities.

The scheme will provide a marketing infrastructure for artisans and small scale entrepreneurs. Under the scheme each haat is provided with stalls, go-down, food court, administrative block, toilet block, dormitory, open area and other common facilities. The Directorate of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) implements the projects. The upper limit allocated for a single project under the scheme is Rs 4 crore.