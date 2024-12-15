Malda & N Dinajpur: Over 500 workers join Trinamool Congress

Malda/Raiganj: In a significant political shift, over 500 workers, including four Congress Panchayat members and two BJP Panchayat members, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Malda. The event took place at the TMC’s main office in the Mothabari Assembly Constituency, where state Minister for North Bengal Development, Sabina Yeasmin, was present to welcome the new members.

The defectors, including prominent Congress and BJP leaders, were handed TMC flags as they officially joined the party. The local TMC leadership expressed confidence that this mass joining would strengthen the party’s base, especially in the Rathbari Gram Panchayat area under the Mothabari Assembly Constituency. Speaking at the event, Yeasmin, said: “The new joiners had long been sidelined by their previous parties and had not received the recognition they deserved. They chose TMC because of the trust they placed in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s development initiatives.”

Lalon Pramanik, defector Panchayat member of BJP, said: “We could do nothing for the people representing BJP. Two members of BJP among four have joined TMC. We want to work for the people now.” This event was marked by a public rally, where TMC flags were handed over to the new members.

Meanwhile, more than 100 Congress families, including prominent Congress leader Rajkumar Singh of Keshabpur in Karandighi, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday afternoon in North Dinajpur. The event, held at Keshabpur, witnessed Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi, welcoming the new members by handing them the TMC flag.

Rajkumar Singh said: “The development work undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the primary reason for my decision to choose TMC. I was drawn to the development initiatives led by the Chief Minister and the work carried out by MLA Gautam Paul in Karandighi Block. The Congress offered no scope for progress, so I joined TMC for the sake of development of the masses.”