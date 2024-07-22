‘Malda Museum to undergo renovation’

Malda: The places of archeological interest of Malda, including the Malda Museum and the Hamam (bathing place) in Gazole are slated to undergo renovation. The site museum at Jagjivanpur under Habibpur Police Station will also be inaugurated before Durga Puja this year. Gour in Malda being the capital of Bengal in ancient times is loaded with historical remains and such renovation may promote tourism in the district.



A three-member team from the Directorate of Archeology and Museum, Government of West Bengal recently visited the spots and placed their proposals for the works.

The existence of Satashghara Dighi (lake) can be found in Adina under Gazole Police Station which once had a palace with an eight-cornered Hamam. This bathing place was modelled upon Turkish architecture founded by Sikandar Shah of Illyas Shahi dynasty reigning in 12th Century AD. Later, Feroze Shah of Tughlaq dynasty attacked Bengal hearing about this royal

bathing place. The officials on a visit to Malda stated that a fund of Rs 2.5 crore is slated to be used to revive this historical site which is now covered with trees and weeds. Further, Malda Museum will have a new look for the visitors and a fund of Rs 10 lakh is being spent on it. A cafeteria and resting places for the visitors will also be built. The museum is a host of many idols of both Pal and Sen dynasty and it also preserves copper plates and manuscripts with many other things of historical and archeological interest. The Buddhist Bihar of 8th Century that has been excavated in Jagjivanpur has a site museum with the archeological findings from the place. This is in its last phase of being inaugurated for the people.

Rana Devdas, assistant director of the department, said: “We have discussed the scientific arrangements of the archeological artefacts in the museum and advised about how the renovation and revival can be done.” Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “We hope to complete the works before Puja and open the doors for the public.”