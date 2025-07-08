Malda Muharram procession: Shops vandalised, 4 arrested

Malda: Tension erupted in the Bazarpara area of Lakkhipur, under Norhatta Gram Panchayat in English Bazar Police Station, following alleged violence during a Muharram Tazia procession on Saturday evening. Eyewitnesses claimed that a group of youths, waving Palestinian flags, broke away from the main procession and vandalised shops, homes and places of worship. Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the incident and heavy security has since been deployed to prevent further escalation.

Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member Gunadhar Mondal saidL “Tazia passes peacefully every year but this time, a section deliberately entered the market and started vandalising homes and shops. We demand strict police action against the hooligans.” The incident quickly snowballed into a political controversy. Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted on X: “In the name of Muharram’s Tazia procession, jihadis have attacked Hindus....” In response, the ruling Trinamool Congress urged restraint and accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions. “A series of planned incidents are being used to disrupt Malda’s communal unity. We urge all to maintain peace and trust the law,” said TMC district spokesperson Asish Kundu.

In stark contrast to the unrest, the spirit of communal harmony was celebrated in Chanchal on the same evening. A Muharram Tazia procession from Khailanpur passed through the gates of the historic Royal House, continuing a 150-year-old tradition that honours Raja Sarat Chandra, known for his efforts to promote Hindu-Muslim unity.

“There’s no king now, but we honour his memory to keep unity alive,” said local resident Sourabh Sarkar. Laltu Sarkar, Secretary of the Muharram Committee, added: “Our ancestors began this with the Raja’s blessings. It’s our duty to continue.” Meanwhile, a pall of sorrow descended on Debipur in Ratua after two brothers, Shaikh Ayat (5) and Shaikh Faizan (4), tragically drowned in a rainwater-filled ditch while on their way to witness the Muharram procession. Their sudden death plunged the entire village of Pradhanpara into mourning.