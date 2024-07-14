Malda: Minor abducted by sister-in-law rescued

Malda: The minor boy of Jadupur, under English Bazar Police Station allegedly abducted by his sister-in-law on June 8, was rescued by the police on Saturday from Bihar and brought to Malda. The police have also arrested the accused woman, Jahira Khatun (19) from her parent’s residence in Dhontola village of Katihar, stated the Malda Police in a Press note. The police produced the accused in court. Jahira has been sent to judicial custody.



On July 8 at around 2 pm, Khatun went to her parents house taking the boy with her. The same night the video of the minor, being physically tortured by the woman, was sent to Basir Shaikh, father of the boy. A ransom of Rs 2 lakh was also demanded for the release of the boy, aged 11 years. The mother of the abducted, Pinki Bibi then filed a complaint with the police and an investigation started.

Tracking the mobile phone of the accused, the police with the help of Bihar police rescued the kidnapped boy and arrested the accused. Selim Shaikh, brother of the victim, said: “We are thankful to the police for timely action and for saving the life of my brother. We suspect that others are also involved with the accused. The police will soon unearth the truth.”