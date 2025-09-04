Malda migrant worker ‘savagely beaten in Odisha’

Kolkata: In another incident of atrocity, a Bengali speaking migrant worker from Bengal’s Malda district was badly beaten up in BJP-ruled Odisha.

The victim’s feet were badly injured. Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident calling it a “sickening demonstration of Barbarism.” In a post on X, Trinamool Congress said: “The vile, hate-fueled campaign of LINGUISTIC TERROR unleashed by @BJP4India against Bengalis has plumbed new depths of depravity, and the latest atrocity in Odisha is a sickening demonstration of their BARBARISM.”

The victim had gone to Odisha to work as a migrant labourer 15 days ago. He was first detained by the villagers for speaking Bengali and then the police arrived. He was mercilessly beaten until he somehow managed to escape.

The ruling party in Bengal further attacked the saffron party. It said: “BJP’s has turned the country into a DYSTOPIAN HELLSCAPE where Bengalis are hunted, humiliated, and hounded for daring to speak their mother tongue. To every Bengali reeling from this savagery: stand tall, speak louder, and let the world know that we will not be silenced.”

“A helpless Bengali worker from Gazole, Malda, was savagely beaten in Odisha, his feet battered so brutally that he can barely walk – a medieval punishment straight out of a sadist’s playbook. @MohanMOdisha’s @odisha_police refused to even register a complaint, forcing the bloodied victim to flee to Malda,” TMC added.

TMC has already undertaken block wise protests against the harassment of Bengali speaking people. It was also organising a dharna at Dorina Crossing. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit the streets of the city recently protesting against the harassment of Bengali speaking migrant labourers in BJP-ruled states.