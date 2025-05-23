Malda migrant worker missing in Kashmir

Malda: A 17-year-old migrant worker from Malda’s Harishchandrapur has been missing in Kashmir for the past 12 days, triggering intense anxiety among his family members and drawing political attention.

Ashfaq Haque, a resident of Datiyon village under the Sultanpur Gram Panchayat, who had gone to work in an apple orchard in Kashmir, had last spoken to his family over a phone call around 12 days ago during heightened tension in the region due to the India-Pakistan border situation.

According to his family, during that call, Ashfaq had told his mother about food shortages and the sound of constant gunfire. He assured his family that he would return soon, but since then, his mobile phone has been switched off and no contact has been established.

His family, especially his mother, is devastated. They have been desperately trying to reach him and have appealed to the authorities for help in locating him.

Local MLA and minister of state Tajmul Hossain has assured the family of support and is following up on the case.

North Maldah BJP MP Khagen Murmu called the incident “unfortunate” and blamed the state government for the lack of local employment opportunities that force youths to migrate for work. He also promised assistance in finding Ashfaq.

Minister Hossain, in turn, said: “The Central government has halted the 100-day work scheme and withheld funds, which is driving rural youth to seek employment outside the state, often in risky zones like Kashmir.”