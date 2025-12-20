Malda migrant worker dies in Kerala accident

Malda: A tragic accident in Kerala on Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a 30-year-old migrant worker from Malda district, leaving his family in severe financial distress. The deceased, identified as Masum Reza, was a resident of Satmara village under Pukhuria PS.

According to family sources, Masum had gone to Kerala nearly three months ago in search of livelihood and was engaged in the risky work of felling trees. On Thursday afternoon, a tree suddenly fell on him during work, killing him on the spot. Fellow workers informed the family about the incident later in the day.

Masum is survived by his wife and three minor sons, all of whom were fully dependent on his earnings. With his sudden death, the family has been left without any source of income.

His mother, Tahera Bewa, said tearfully, “My son went far away to feed his family. I cannot imagine how my grandchildren will survive. We are helpless and appeal to the government and kind-hearted people for help.”

Local residents described Masum as a hardworking man who migrated out of compulsion. They urged the administration to provide immediate compensation and support to the bereaved family, highlighting the growing risks faced by migrant workers employed in hazardous jobs outside the state.