Malda migrant worker assaulted in Madhya Pradesh

Malda: A migrant worker from Malda was allegedly assaulted in Madhya Pradesh, triggering political reactions back home. The victim, Syed Sheikh, a resident of Bamongram Gram Panchayat in Kaliachak of Malda, is currently undergoing treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College Hospital.

According to family members, Syed had travelled to Sagar, Madhya Pradesh nine days ago for his regular work as a cloth hawker. He has been engaged in the trade for the past nine years, supporting his family as the sole breadwinner.

Recently, he had returned to Malda after receiving a call related to an SIR process and went back after completing them.

The incident reportedly took place at Samna Pur village under Shurki police station in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Family members allege that he was targeted for speaking in Bengali. His wife, Nurefa Bibi, said: “My husband told us earlier that speaking Bengali often creates problems in villages there. This time, he was attacked just because he spoke in Bengali. He is the only earning member of our family. We are extremely worried about his condition.”

Syed’s mother also expressed concern over his safety and demanded strict action against

those responsible. The incident has drawn sharp political reactions. Shahidur Rahman, a member of the District Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board, alleged: “Workers from our state are being attacked in BJP-ruled states for speaking Bengali. This is unacceptable.”

The episode has sparked a fresh war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, intensifying political tensions over migrant workers’ safety.