Malda: Metal detectors to be used during Madhyamik

Malda: A hand-held metal detector will be used in the Malda district during this year’s Madhyamik examination. This special measure has been taken for Malda keeping in mind the incidents of previous years.



It is learnt that the district monitoring team of Malda will visit the examination centres with hand-held metal detectors on the days of the examination.

Biplab Gupta, joint convener of Madhyamik, Malda, said: “Mobile is the biggest enemy of the examination system. In our district, the problem of electronic devices is high. So we proposed the use of hand-held metal detectors to the board to conduct the examination system properly.”

The district monitoring team of Malda has 8 members. Four teams will visit the exam venues on the exam day.

At least 4 hand-held metal detectors have been applied for by the district administration. There are 119 examination venues in Malda.

From the very beginning, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) was cautious about the security measures of the examination. That’s why some test centres are selected conditionally. Besides CCTV, only schools with boundary walls and wide roads have been made test centres this year.

If there is a need to take special precautions based on the area, the district administration will be informed through the district

school inspectors.