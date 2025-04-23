Malda merchants urge inclusive industrial policy for dist growth

Malda: In a proactive step towards shaping Bengal’s new industrial landscape, the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MMCCI) has submitted a detailed representation to the Chief Secretary of the Government of West Bengal. The submission outlines key policy recommendations aimed at bolstering investment and industrial growth in the Malda district and its neighbouring regions.

The MMCCI welcomed the Chief Minister’s initiative to develop a new, inclusive industrial policy, acknowledging its potential to attract fresh investments while supporting long-standing stakeholders of the state. The chamber emphasised the urgent need to address the unique developmental requirements of Malda.

Among the major proposals, the Chamber highlighted the critical demand for a new industrial park to support the rapidly expanding MSME sector. Malda, known for its entrepreneurial spirit, has witnessed a steady rise in small and medium enterprises. The MMCCI also appealed for Malda to be upgraded from a “C” Zone to a “D” Zone under the State Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme, aligning it with the neighbouring districts of Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur.

Tourism promotion was another key focus. Citing Malda’s rich historical and religious heritage — including sites like Gour, Adina, Pandua, Jagjivanpur and the India-Bangladesh border — the Chamber proposed the establishment of a dedicated tourism hub by WBSTCL to capitalise on the region’s untapped tourism potential.

To further support local industries, MMCCI urged the removal of agricultural marketing taxes on silk cocoons, plywood and other agri-based commodities and their finished products — essential for the district’s historic sericulture industry.

Additionally, the Chamber called for the creation of a truck parking zone at Narayanpur under Malda Police Station near Phase A and B industrial parks to enhance logistics and transport efficiency. MMCCI president Ujjal Saha signed the memorandum, which was also forwarded to key state departments including MSME&T, Finance, Agriculture Marketing, Tourism and Transport for necessary consideration and action.

“The Chamber hopes that the government would incorporate these grassroots perspectives in its policy to ensure balanced regional development and increased employment opportunities,” stated Saha.