Malda merchants seek GI tag for ‘Kolai Dal’

Malda: The Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MMCCI) has officially submitted a request for Geographical Indication (GI) registration for Malda’s renowned ‘Kolai Dal’ (Black Gram). In a letter addressed to Mahuya Hom Choudhury, senior scientist at the Patent Information Centre, West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology, MMCCI emphasised the significance of this lentil variety in the region’s agriculture and economy.

Malda ‘Kolai Dal’ has been cultivated in the district for generations, particularly in the Bhutni islet area of Manikchak. Due to the district’s fertile, river-oriented land, production has been steadily increasing. The chamber highlighted that ‘Kolai Dal’ is a staple crop, providing livelihoods for numerous farmers and traders.

The matter has also been discussed at the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC), chaired by District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania. MMCCI believes that obtaining GI status will enhance the product’s marketability, leading to its recognition on national and international platforms. The chamber argues that GI registration would not only boost Malda’s agricultural sector but also generate employment opportunities by expanding export markets.

The letter urges the concerned authorities to take swift action to facilitate the registration under the Food Stuffs and Goods category as per the GI Act of 1999. It has also been forwarded to key government officials, including the Principal Secretaries of

Agriculture and the Chief Minister’s Office of West Bengal, the Controller General of Patents, the Registrar General of Plant Varieties & Farmers’ Rights and local administrative officers in Malda.

MMCCI president Ujjal Saha expressed optimism about the initiative, stating: “Recognition of Malda ‘Kolai Dal’ as a GI product will not only safeguard its unique identity but also open doors for global trade, benefiting our farmers and the local economy.”

The chamber now awaits a positive response from the authorities, hoping that Malda ‘Kolai Dal’ will soon join the list of India’s prestigious GI-tagged products.