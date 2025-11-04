Malda Merchants’ Chamber seeks new fire stn

Malda: The Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MMCCI) has urged the Bengal government to set up a new fire station under the Kaliachak Police Station area to ensure safety and protection for the fast-developing industrial and residential zones in the region.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary of the department of Fire and Emergency Services, MMCCI president Ujjal Saha highlighted that Kaliachak I, II and III blocks have become an “industry hub” with numerous shopping complexes, warehouses, hotels, MSME units, silk and plastic clusters, and educational institutions, yet the area lacks adequate fire safety infrastructure.

“Frequent fire incidents have caused huge financial losses to entrepreneurs and residents alike. A fire station in this region has become an urgent necessity to ensure quick emergency response,” Saha stated in his appeal.

The Chamber noted that the Minister of State for North Bengal Development had earlier shown interest in the proposal and conducted inspections with district officials. MMCCI has sought early government action to establish a B or C category fire station at Kaliachak to safeguard the lives, property and businesses of the densely populated industrial belt.