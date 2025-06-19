Malda Merchants’ Chamber demands approval of Centre for ‘mango hub’

Malda: In an appeal to the Centre, the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MMCCI) has submitted a formal memorandum to the Union Finance minister, requesting the declaration of a dedicated “mango hub” in Malda. The Chamber emphasised the region’s massive mango production and its potential to become a national and international mango processing and export centre.

“Malda produces over 3 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes annually across 32,000 hectares of land,” said Ujjal Saha, President of MMCCI. “This is not just a fruit, it’s a livelihood for over 10 lakh people directly and indirectly associated with mango farming, trading, processing and transportation.”

Malda is already recognised for three GI-tagged mango varieties — Laxmanbhog, Himsagar and Fazli — and another, Aswina, is under process for GI registration.

The Chamber highlighted the historical and economic significance of Malda mangoes, famously patronised since the Mughal era and now finding markets abroad with support from APEDA and the state’s Horticulture department.

“We are proud that Malda mangoes are now being exported globally,” said Saha. “But we need infrastructure like a modern Pack House, cold storage, grading and processing units and a Green Corridor with refrigerated transport to reduce post-harvest losses and increase export readiness.”

The Chamber also pointed out that the West Bengal government has recently sanctioned Rs 84 lakh for the modernisation of the Pack House in consultation with APEDA. However, MMCCI feels that a broader central initiative is urgently needed.

“A centrally-declared Mango Hub will enable better coordination, create value-added mango products, generate local employment and curb labour migration,” the Chamber’s statement read. “We also urge the inclusion of nearby districts like Murshidabad and Nadia under this hub’s ecosystem.”

Saha also stressed that mango-based MSMEs and self-help groups (SHGs) in the district would benefit significantly from the proposed hub. “It’s not just about mangoes — it’s about securing the economic backbone of the district,” he said.

The Chamber has sought immediate intervention from the Centre, stating: “We earnestly request the Finance Ministry to act swiftly. This step can transform Malda into a national model for agro-based industrial development and export competitiveness.”

The demand reflects the growing aspiration of Malda’s mango industry to step onto the global stage with the necessary policy and infrastructural support.