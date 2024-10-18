Malda: Member of state women’s commission visits victim in attempted rape case in Baishnabnagar

Malda:Debjani Chakraborty, member of the West Bengal Commission for Women, visited the victim of a rape attempt in Baishnabnagar.



Her visit was initiated on a suo-motu basis following reports of the incident, which involved a woman being attacked near a construction site in Krishnapur under the Baishnabnagar Police Station on October 13.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim with an assailant, prompting locals to intervene and alert the police. Officers arrived swiftly, escorting the woman to Bedrabad Rural Hospital for treatment before transferring her to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Following the incident, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against two individuals, leading to an FIR being filed under relevant sections.

The principal accused, Josim, has since been arrested and the police are working to apprehend the second suspect, Alam Shaikh, both from Krishnapur area.

Chakraborty spoke with the victim, her mother and police officials, expressing satisfaction with the prompt action taken by law enforcement. “The police have done a satisfactory job as per the Supreme Court’s directives,” she stated.

Chakraborty is set to compile a report on her findings and send it to the Chairperson of the Commission. The police also urge people to refrain from any fake propaganda made over this incident on social media.