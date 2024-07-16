Malda Medical College & Hospital to have 4 more courses at PG level

Malda: The state Health department has taken the initiative to introduce courses in four more subjects at post-graduate (PG) level for medical students in the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). The medical college authorities are going to apply for seats in biochemistry, surgery, ophthalmology and medicine departments in the current academic year. As a result, medical students can study post-graduation on these subjects from MMCH.

PG courses are already taught in three departments at MMCH. They are Pediatrics, Gynecology and Micrology. There are a total of 14 seats in these three subjects. Initiatives have been taken to increase seats in these subjects as well.

Meanwhile, concerned departments of Central and state governments have jointly asked to take initiative to open 84 more seats at the MMCH. A fund of Rs 98 crore has already been allocated for this purpose. This allocation will be used to develop infrastructure for medical students. Currently MMCH has a total of 125 seats in 17 departments (post-graduate and MBBS).

However, MMCH will send a report to the state and Central government after collecting the detailed information regarding which department and how many seats will be opened. In 2011, this medical college was founded in Malda. New buildings are also coming up.

Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay, Principal of MMCH, said: “Initiatives have already been taken to open additional postgraduate departments and courses in the medical college. At present there are 5 PG seats in Pediatrics; 6 seats in Gynecology and 3 seats in Micrology. In the first phase, the College will apply for the increase of 24 seats in the 17 departments.”